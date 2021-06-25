Michigan Works! Southeast Moving To New Howell Location

June 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local agency that serves job seekers and employers in Livingston County is moving to a more central location in the community.



Michigan Works! Southeast is moving July 1st as the building the agency has been operating out of on Packard Drive in Howell Township was previously owned by Mott Community College but sold. Communications Manager Nicole Bell says that prompted them to start looking for a new space and they’re going to occupy an office building next to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital at 1200 Byron Road in Howell - which they feel will allow them to be more accessible to the Livingston community. She said they’re excited as they’ll be in a more central area with close proximity to I-96, Grand River and Highland Road that will allow for easier access to services for both job seekers and employers.



Michigan Works! Southeast connects employers and job seekers in Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, and Washtenaw Counties as part of a statewide Michigan Works! system.



Bell says the new office also has more space to safely accommodate the community. She noted they have not stopped seeing clients in one manner or another during the pandemic. Bell tells WHMI the service delivery may have changed but their services have not and they’re still working with both job seekers and area employers to try and fill their needs, adding there’s over 1,500 active job postings in Livingston County right now and they encourage anyone looking for a job or considering a career change to reach out.



Bell says they have access to different resources and services that can help job seekers upscale, as well as virtual workshops they can attend to make sure their resume is reviewed by a professional before they start their search. For area businesses, Bell says they offer grant opportunities to help retain talent and encourage people to check out what type of services they may be able to provide to support their business or future employment needs.



The new building is currently under construction and because of the current climate; Bell says they’ve been taking limited in-person appointments and virtual appointments. Michigan Works! Southeast will continue to serve the Livingston community from its current location on Packard Drive until the end of June. She says they’re going to keep that model for their Livingston team for a little while longer until construction is complete but they may be conducting more virtual appointments than normal during the first week in July.



Customers can connect with the agency at any time online and also book in-person appointments now for early July online at www.mwse.org. Office fax and phone numbers will remain the same after the move. The center can be reached at (517) 552-2101.