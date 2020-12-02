Manufacturing Job Fair Being Held Next Tuesday

December 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A virtual job fair will help match up local residents with manufacturing employers.



The Michigan Virtual Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, December 8th from 9am until noon, and then from 1pm to 4. More than 40 manufacturing employers looking to hire across the region including in Livingston, Genesee, and Washtenaw counties will be participating in a search to fill over 500 open jobs.



This event is being held in collaboration with Lansing Community College, the Capital Area Manufacturing Council, and Capital Area Michigan Works!- a partner with Michigan Works! Southeast.



The “Brazen” platform will be used to connect employers and job seekers via text chat and video. A virtual resource booth will also be available. Different employers will be available from the morning to the afternoon, so participants are being encouraged to sign up for both sessions.



Jobs seekers can connect to the fair by computer, tablet, or smartphone, and will need a valid email address and electronic copy of their resume.



Register for the job fair at https://www.camconline.org/jobs