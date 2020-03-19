Michigan Works! Responds To COVID-19 Pandemic

March 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Effective immediately, all Michigan Works! Southeast locations will be open for appointments only to help combat the spread of COVID-19.



Officials say as a result of the ongoing pandemic, they’re rapidly changing the way in which services are provided to their customers. Offices will remain open but services will be delivered through an increased use of technology. Director of Michigan Works! Southeast Bill Sleight says they understand this is a difficult period for job seekers, businesses and their employees, and it is important that they remain open to serve customers. The agency is working with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to identify services that can be provided through the use of technology and other methods that will allow them to practice social distancing. Sleight says they should be able to accommodate most customers with a same-day appointment. He says they’re able to offer most services by phone or via other technology. If someone does visit one of their offices, they’ll be asked to practice social distancing by standing apart from the person to whom you are speaking, sitting across long tables during conversations, or moving into larger rooms for conversations.



Updates are being provided on the agency’s website. That link is provided, along with an attached informational flyer about the changes. Customers can also call their local office to schedule an appointment or for information. The Livingston County number is 517-546-7450.