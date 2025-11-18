New License Plate Honoring Michigan's Women Veterans

November 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new license plate honoring Michigan's women veterans is now available.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has unveiled a new license plate that acknowledges the service, sacrifice, and contributions of Michigan’s women veterans.



The new license plate features a vignette of a woman veteran preceding the vehicle’s characters and has “Her Service Our Freedom” inscribed.



The plate also has “Woman Veteran” below the registration configuration. Michigan now offers 33 license plate designs honoring past and present military members and their families.



Secretary Jocelyn Benson said “This license plate isn’t going to guarantee women veterans in Michigan get all the support and resources they deserve, but we know that the visibility it promotes is a daily reminder to Michiganders everywhere of the role of women who serve. May we continue to celebrate our veterans, not just this week and not just these days but every day as they serve and protect all of us.”



Secretary Benson joined State Senator Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit) and Lolita Tucker, Michigan’s Disabled American Veterans state commander, at an unveiling ceremony in Dearborn. Sen. Santana was the sponsor of Senate Bill 788, which authorized production of the new Michigan woman veteran plate.



Benson announced the first Michigan woman veteran plate would be produced for Commander Tucker, a U.S. Army veteran who championed the bill and spoke in front of the Michigan Senate Committee on Veterans & Emergency Services in its support. She served from 1996 to 2003, including deployments to Japan, Kuwait and Iraq. Today, she continues her service by advocating for Michigan’s disabled veterans.



A release states as of September 2025, there are over 44,000 woman veterans in Michigan, accounting for 9% of the state’s veteran population, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics. Nationally in 2000, women made up only 4% of veterans. By 2040, they’re expected to reach 18%, making them the fastest-growing veteran group.



Eligible Michigan veterans may order the woman veteran specialty plate online at the Michigan Department of State website or by scheduling a visit to a branch office. A link is provided.