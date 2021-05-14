Michigan Lifts Indoor Mask Requirement For Vaccinated People

May 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Michigan is lifting a mask requirement for fully vaccinated people and says the unvaccinated don't need to wear one outdoors.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is updating the Gatherings and Mask Order to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on face coverings. On Thursday, the CDC released updated guidance recommending “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”



Michigan’s order takes effect at 9am Saturday. Under the updated order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, those who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others. After July 1st, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.



To date, Michigan has administered 7,875,785 vaccines. According to CDC data, 55.6% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, with more than 43% percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older being fully vaccinated. The state has also administered the vaccine to 927 Michiganders between the ages of 12 to 15 years old.