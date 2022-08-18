First 2022 Michigan Case Of West Nile Virus Detected

Livingston County residents and others are being reminded to take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites following the first case of the West Nile Virus in the state this year.



The state says the West Nile Virus (WNV) was detected in a blood donation from a resident of Oakland County. The donor had experienced no symptoms of illness. Michigan residents are reminded that the best way to protect against the virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses such Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) is to prevent mosquito bites.



Officials say routine screening for WNV in blood donations helps ensure the safety of the blood supply in Michigan and in the United States. They noted donations that test positive do not enter the blood supply.



In 2021, WNV was detected in seven Michigan blood donors.



MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said they want to remind residents that mosquito season is not over and it only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness. She says they recommend people take precautions such as using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active.



To date, WNV has been found in mosquitoes collected in Iosco, Arenac, Huron, Genesee and Kent counties, as well as birds collected in Bay and Shiawassee counties. No other human cases have been reported to date.



Mosquito pools from Bay, Midland and Saginaw have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.



The risk for mosquito-borne illness rises throughout the state over the course of the mosquito season – peaking in August and September.



