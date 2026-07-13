Michigan War Dog Memorial Presentation At Pinckney Library

July 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A presentation Tuesday night at a local library will highlight the Michigan War Dog Memorial.



Community members are encouraged to attend the program at the Pinckney Community Public Library off Putnam Street to learn about the Michigan War Dog Memorial on Tuesday from 6:30pm - 7:30pm. It’s presented by MWDM President Clint Symons.



“In 2010, Army veteran Phil Weitlauf discovered an abandoned 1946 war dog monument in Lyon Township, Michigan, leading him to transform the neglected site into the Michigan War Dog Memorial, a "K9 Arlington" offering free, full-honor burials. Inspired by this, Clint and Krisi Symons looked at the profound impact of the Michigan site and founded the US War Dog Memorial to expand this "Michigan Model" nationwide, ensuring that fallen K9 heroes receive dignified, no-cost recognition across the country. Join Clint Symons as he shares their dream of ensuring these heroes are honored in every corner of the nation”.



The hybrid program is both in person and on zoom.



Registration is required and can be done via the provided link, by scanning the QR code in the attached flyer or by calling the library at 734-878-3888.



The event is part of the Library’s America's 250 Anniversary programming.