More Than 670,000 Michigan Voters Already Cast Absentee Ballots

October 16, 2024

With three weeks to go until the November 5th General Election, more than 670,000 Michigan voters have already cast their absentee ballots.



The Secretary of State’s Office reported that more than 2.1 million registered voters requested an absentee ballot, and more than 670,000 of those voters have submitted their completed ballot.



As of October 15th, a total of 2,133,272 Michigan citizens have requested an absentee ballot or received a ballot after joining the permanent absentee ballot list. So far, 672,585 voters have returned their completed absentee ballot to be counted.



For the WHMI listening area – voters can view individual municipalities and see how many absentee ballots were requested, how many were issued, and how many have been received to date. In Livingston County, some communities already had a substantial number of AV ballots returned.



Voters can vote absentee for any reason, vote in person at their local early voting site, or at polls on Election Day.



Early voting begins on Saturday, October 26th and continues through Saturday, November 3rd.



