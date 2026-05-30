Nominations Open For 2026 Michigan Veteran Of The Year

May 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nominations for the 2026 Michigan Veteran of the Year are now open.



The deadline for nominations is June 15th.



The award is an annual honor presented to a Michigan veteran who has contributed the most over the course of the year to benefit veterans and their families, including their service as a member of a veteran organization and their work in their community.



To nominate a veteran for the 2026 award, complete the 2026 Michigan Veteran of the Year application form online. That link is provided top.



Those preferring to mail a paper application, complete the 2026 Michigan Veteran of the Year application form PDF, provided bottom link, and mail to:



MI VOY

P.O. Box 30140

Lansing, MI 48909



The application can be written and submitted by anyone, but it is requested that the application be reviewed by a local veteran organization or service officer for legitimacy prior to submission.



The 2026 winner will be selected by a committee of Michigan veteran organization leaders, based on the following criteria:



•Accomplishments in the veteran community

•Positions held within veteran organizations

•Accomplishments within the civilian community

•Positions held within the civilian community



The 2026 Michigan Veteran of the Year Award will be presented to the veteran in their local community later this summer.



The award winner will also be recognized at the 2026 Michigan Military and Veterans Gala, to be held in Detroit in November. It is encouraged that all veterans and veteran organization officers from across the state of Michigan attend the Gala to show their support for the outstanding veteran. The show of support helps all veteran organizations highlight the great work veterans do in their communities and aids in membership and recruiting.



More information about the Gala, including registration information, will be available later this year.



Anyone with questions can contact Lexis Jones at jonesl60@michigan.gov.