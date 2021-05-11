MDHHS Launches Michigan Vacc To Normal Milestone Tracker

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched the Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker to complement the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.



The new tracker includes vaccinations of Michiganders received both in-state and out-of-state, allowing the state to provide more comprehensive data on vaccination milestones as they are reached. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says the Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker provides the most complete estimate of the number of Michigan residents who have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, that equated to 4,455,395 Michiganders age 16 and older or 55.02% of the state’s residents.



The tracker uses vaccination counts from the CDC COVID Data Tracker to provide information on the number of Michiganders ages 16 and older who have received their first dose. The CDC has access to administration data from providers who are not currently reporting to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR), including federal entities, such as Veteran’s hospitals and Department of Defense Facilities, and out-of-state providers who administered the vaccine to Michigan residents.



The Vacc to Normal Tracker also tracks the date when 55%, 60%, 65%, and 70% of Michigan residents 16 years or older have received their first dose and provides the date two weeks later when the next steps to normalcy will move forward. The Vacc to Normal plan will use four vaccination-based milestones, which are tied to things such as allowing in-person work, increased capacity at sports stadiums, the lifting of curfews at restaurants and bars, and the lifting of the face mask order.



Michiganders who have been vaccinated in another state are urged to bring their vaccination card to their health care provider at their next appointment or to their local health department to have their immunization information updated in MCIR.



More information and a link to the new tracker is available in the attached press release.