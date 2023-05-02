Michigan Updates Threatened and Endangered Species List

May 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources added 58 species to the state's threatened and endangered species list. Michigan now has a total of 407 species listed as threatened or endangered.



The DNR also removed 36 species from the list, including the Trumpeter Swan (pictured), which has been known to nest in southeast Michigan.



According to the DNR, Michigan's list of threatened and endangered plants and animals recently completed its seventh update in nearly 50 years. Experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, other conservation organizations, and the DNR recommended changes to the list based on recent data.



“When people come together to collaborate on conservation, we can recover rare species,” said DNR endangered species specialist Jennifer Kleitch. “For instance, trumpeter swans were just removed from Michigan’s threatened and endangered species list. Their populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts by many partners over decades."



Although the trumpeter swan has been removed from Michigan’s list of threatened and endangered species, it is still federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.



"While 36 species were removed from the list, others still need our help, Kleitch said.



Three bat species – little brown, northern long-eared and tri-colored – have been listed as threatened due to significant population declines in the state resulting from white-nose syndrome.



Rusty-patched bumblebees and American bumblebees were added to the endangered species list because, like many pollinator species, their populations are seeing large declines.

In all, 58 species were added to the list as either threatened or endangered.



“Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air, and places for us to enjoy nature. When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life,” Kleitch said.



To see a full list of the state’s threatened and endangered plants and animals, a link to the Michigan Natural Features Inventory website is provided.



Anyone with information regarding local wildlife populations or poaching is asked to call or text the DNR’s poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.