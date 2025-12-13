Michigan Unemployment Rate Edged Down In September

December 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Michigan’s unemployment rate edged down during September.



The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 5.1% in September.



That’s according to data released recently by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.



The Department noted the federal government shutdown delayed updates to Michigan's monthly employment, unemployment, and payroll jobs estimation for September.



The state said payroll jobs edged up slightly in September, displaying minor monthly job gains in the third quarter.



Employment fell by 2,000 over the month, and the number of unemployed people receded by 5,000, resulting in a workforce decline of 7,000 in September.



Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for Michigan’s Center for Data and Analytics, said “Michigan’s labor market showed declining trends for both the labor force and state unemployment rate throughout the third quarter. Both metrics have fallen from recent peaks earlier in the year. Payroll jobs edged up slightly in September, displaying minor monthly job gains in the third quarter.”



The national unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent.



Michigan’s September jobless rate was 0.7 percentage points above the U.S. rate.



The national jobless rate advanced by three-tenths of a percentage point over the year, while Michigan’s unemployment rate was unchanged since September 2024.