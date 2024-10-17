Michigan Unemployment Rate Unchanged During September

October 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was steady over the month, remaining at 4.5 percent in September, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Employment edged down by 3,000 over the month, while unemployment increased by 3,000, resulting in a workforce that was unchanged in September.



“Michigan’s labor market was stable during September,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “The state’s total workforce was also unchanged over the month, while payroll jobs rose slightly since August.”



The national jobless rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1 percent. Michigan’s September unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point larger than the national rate. Over the year, the national jobless rate advanced by 0.3 percentage points, while the statewide rate increased by four-tenths of a percentage point since September 2023.



Labor force trends and highlights:



• After three consecutive months of jobless rate gains, Michigan’s unemployment rate remained constant in September.



• Total unemployment in the state edged up by 1.3 percent over the month, while the national unemployment level receded by 3.9 percent.



• Michigan’s labor force rose by 0.2 percent over the year, an increase three-tenths of a percentage point below the national workforce gain of 0.5 percent.



• Michigan’s quarterly jobless rate rose from 3.9 to 4.5 percent between the second and third quarter of 2024, a gain of 0.6 percentage points.



Detroit metro area unemployment rate advances in September

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.6 percent in September. Employment in the Detroit MSA was reduced by 8,000, while unemployment remained unchanged over the month. The Detroit metro area labor force receded by 8,000 during September.

The Detroit MSA jobless rate increased by 0.6 percentage points over the year. Employment fell by 27,000, and unemployment increased by 12,000 since September 2023.



Following three consecutive months of job losses, Michigan seasonally adjusted payroll jobs rose slightly by 5,000, or 0.1 percent, in September. Most of this month’s employment increase was the result of job additions within the leisure and hospitality sector, while several other industries recorded minor employment changes during September.



Industry employment trends and highlights:



• Michigan’s leisure and hospitality sector demonstrated the largest numerical employment gain over the month, with employment rising by 5,000 since August.



• Jobs advanced in the state’s financial activities sector for the third consecutive month during September.



• Monthly job losses were led by the private education and health services (-2,000) sector.



• Michigan’s quarterly nonfarm employment decreased by 11,000, or 0.2 percent, between second and third quarter 2024.



• Statewide payroll jobs increased by 27,000, or 0.6 percent, over the year.



• On a numerical basis, the most significant over-the-year industry job gains occurred in government (+19,000), construction (+13,000), and private education and health services (+9,000).



For more detailed information, including data tables, see the attachment below.