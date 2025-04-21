Michigan's March Unemployment Rate Advances

April 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.5 percent in March - according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.



Statewide employment receded by 3,000, while total unemployment rose by 5,000 during March. The statewide workforce increased by 3,000 over the month.



“Michigan’s unemployment rate increased for the third consecutive month during March,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for Michigan’s Center for Data and Analytics. “Payroll jobs declined this month led by losses in the manufacturing and professional and business services sectors.”



The national jobless rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.2 percent in March.



Michigan’s March unemployment rate was 1.3 percentage points above the U.S. rate. Over the year, the national jobless rate rose by 0.3 percentage points, while Michigan’s rate advanced by 1.3 percentage points since March 2024.



The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Livingston County, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.3 percent during March. The region’s labor force increased by 3,000 over the month.



Over the year, the Detroit MSA unemployment rate advanced by 1.3 percentage points. Employment receded by 22,000 and unemployment increased by 29,000 over the year. The Detroit region’s labor force rose modestly by 6,000 since March 2024.





As for industry employment trends and highlights, the state reported:



-Total nonfarm employment in Michigan declined during March after four consecutive months of payroll job gains.



-Despite minor employment gains across multiple industries, total payroll jobs decreased due to over-the-month employment losses in the manufacturing (-5,000) and professional and business services (-4,000) sectors.



-The state’s government sector demonstrated the largest over-the-month employment increase, with jobs advancing by 2,000 in March.



-On a seasonally adjusted basis, statewide nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 24,000, or 0.5 percent, since March 2024.



-On a numerical basis, the most pronounced over-the-year industry job gains occurred in private education and health services (+21,000) and leisure and hospitality (+7,000).



-Statewide quarterly average nonfarm employment advanced by 13,000, or 0.3 percent, since fourth quarter 2024.





The most recent data provided by the state for county rankings was from February. Livingston County remains the county with the lowest jobless rate of all 83 Michigan’s counties at 4%, followed by Oakland County at 4.3%.