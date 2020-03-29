New Unemployment Filing Schedule For Those Seeking Benefits

March 29, 2020

There’s a new unemployment filing schedule to help Livingston County residents and others across the state apply for benefits.



As a result of COVID-19, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has developed a new schedule to help workers to file for benefits based on the first letter of their last name. The agency continues to see a historical increase in working families seeking emergency financial relief and the new schedule is intended to improve functionally, accessibility and help alleviate bottlenecks in both the online and phone systems. The day or time of day in which a claim is filed will not impact whether a worker receives benefits or their benefit amount. Additionally, claims will be back-dated to reflect the date in which a claimant was laid-off or let go from their job due to COVID-19. The eligibility window to apply has also been increased from 14 to 28 days from the date of their work stoppage. UIA Director Steve Gray says they ask people to remain patient when filing for unemployment and to please follow the schedule to make it easier for everyone to access the emergency relief they need. It’s recommended that workers first go to the 24-hour online system at Michigan.gov/UIA. Workers should only use the phone system if they do not have access to a computer or the internet.



Michiganders are asked to use the tools and resources available on the homepage of the website to help answer any outstanding questions they may have. Due to the unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits, those using the phone option may sometimes receive a busy signal and those using the website should expect longer load times. Users are asked to be patient and not click more than once to reload a page. Filing online remains the fastest way for Michiganders to apply for unemployment benefits.





Beginning Sunday, March 29, 2020:



Online Filing Schedule - Michigan.gov/UIA



Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.



Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.



Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.





Call Center Filing Schedule - 866-500-0017:



Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.



Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8:00am – 5:00pm.



Fridays (8:00am – 5:00pm) will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.