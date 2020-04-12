Newly Eligible Workers Can Apply For Unemployment Monday

April 12, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Individuals who are self-employed and other newly eligible workers can start applying for unemployment on Monday.



Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8am. Under the federal CARES Act, workers on state unemployment have already begun receiving the set $600 federal weekly payment in addition to their state benefit amount. Michigan is one of the first states to begin sending the $600 payment. Workers already collecting state unemployment benefits have begun receiving the $600 federal set amount in addition to up to $362 they were previously eligible for. These payments are disbursed at the same time as their state benefits through direct deposit or debit card after their bi-weekly certification. Eligible self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors, and low-wage workers will begin receiving their state benefit amount (paid with federal funds) and the $600 federal payment as early as April 20th.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said ensuring Michiganders have access to state and federal benefits during the pandemic is a critical part in protecting everyone’s health and safety – adding they will do everything they can to continue providing emergency financial assistance as quickly as possible to the Michigan working families who have lost income as a result of COVID-19. Officials say filing online at www.Michigan.gov/UIA remains the fastest and easiest way to access unemployment benefits. Workers need to use the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s daily filing schedule based on their last names. That schedule and more detailed information is available in the attachment and provided web link.