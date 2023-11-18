State Unemployment Rate Increases In October

November 18, 2023

Dan Martin





The state’s unemployment rate is on the rise as payroll jobs fell in October.



Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced by two-tenths of a percentage point last month to 4.1 percent. That’s according to the latest data from the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.



Employment rose in the state by nine-thousand, and unemployment went up by 15,000 over the month of October. The state’s labor force rose by 23,000 between September and October.



Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics says, “Michigan’s labor market was largely influenced by strikes and associated layoffs in the state’s auto sector during October.”



The national unemployment rate edged up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent over the month. Michigan’s October rate was two-tenths of a percentage point larger than the national rate.



Michigan’s total nonfarm jobs receded for the second consecutive month during October with employment falling by 22,000, or 0.5 percent since August.