Howell Man Appointed To Michigan Truck Safety Commission

April 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell man has been appointed to the Michigan Truck Safety Commission.



Bill Kotynski is a senior risk consultant at Ryder System Inc. Previously, he served as commander of the investigative unit at the Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.



Kotynski is appointed to represent the general public for a term that commenced April 2nd and expires August 4th, 2025. He succeeds Kim Kelly, who resigned.



The Michigan Truck Safety Commission (MTSC) is the only organization in the nation dedicated to commercial truck driver education and training supported solely by the industry it serves. The Commission is committed to enhancing truck and truck driver safety by providing truck driver education and training, heightening all drivers' awareness of the operational characteristics and limitations of trucks, initiating data collection and research, and supporting enforcement of motor carrier safety laws.



The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.