Annual System Upgrades Begin Ahead Of Upcoming Tax Filing Season

December 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Annual system upgrades have begun in preparation for the 2022 individual income tax filing season.



The Michigan Department of Treasury says it will suspend processing state individual income tax refunds due to the annual processing system upgrades required for the upcoming 2022 tax filing season. Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after January 10th. The Department noted that most timely filed refunds for tax year 2020 have been processed.



Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White thanked taxpayers for their patience and said as soon as they’re operational again in January; they’ll resume processing tax returns and issuing refunds.



At the close of each calendar year, the Michigan Department of Treasury undergoes system maintenance in preparation for the upcoming tax filing season. The Internal Revenue Service and other states have similar end-of-the-year maintenance schedules.



For the 2021 filing season, the state Treasury Department processed nearly 5 million 2020 tax year individual income tax returns - processing 3.4 million refunds and providing an average refund of $634.



The Department says individuals who are eligible for unemployment tax treatment due to the federal American Rescue Plan Act and have yet to adjust their 2020 income tax returns are encouraged to file their amended returns as soon as possible.



More information is available in the provided link.