Michigan Trails Week Coming To A Close

September 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the weather finally taking a turn for the better, Livingston County residents and others across the state are encouraged to get outside and explore as Michigan Trails Week comes to a close.



Michigan Trails Week is an effort to elevate Michigan’s reputation as the Trails State for eight full days. It runs through this Sunday.



Non-Motorized Trails Grant Coordinator for the DNR Parks & Recreation Division Dakota Hewlett says Trails Week celebrates Michigan’s extraordinary trails system and recreational opportunities that provide safe, outdoor space for recreation, exercise and fun. He tells WHMI there are 13,000 miles of state-designated trails so there are plenty of opportunities and activities.



The Michigan Trails Week Challenge has also been ongoing for the second year in a row. Participants log in during the week to record how many miles they’ve done on trails. The goal is that all participants will collectively travel 100,000 miles on Michigan trails at the end of the Challenge on Sunday.



Various prizes are up for grabs and drawings will take place on Friday, October 1st. Details are provided through the link.