Registration Open For Michigan Trails Week Challenge

September 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are encouraged to take part in the 2021 Michigan Trails Week Challenge later this month.



Officials say Michigan Trails Week is the perfect time for people to hit their favorite trail or find an all-new adventure. It runs from September 19th through the 26th and both veterans and newcomers are invited to team up to collectively travel 100,000 miles on trails across the state during the eight days devoted to trails.



Registration is free and participants log miles and earn badges for entries in a drawing for outdoor gear and Michigan branded prizes. People earn badges by registering for different challenges and logging at least 1 mile. The challenges include biking for 10 miles, horse backing for 5 miles, paddling for 2 miles, riding an ORV, ATV or motorcycle for 15 miles and walking, running or hiking for 5 miles. There’s no limit to how many badges can be earned. The drawing for prizes will be held Friday, October 1st.



More information is available in the provided link.