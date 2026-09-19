MDNR: Get Outside & Explore During Michigan Trails Week

September 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan Trails Week kicks off today - with area residents and families encouraged to get outside and explore.



If you’ve been craving some fresh fall air, an adventure with family, or just a chance to connect with the places that make Michigan special, the MDNR invites people to step outside during Michigan Trails Week. It runs from Saturday, September 19th through the 26th.



A release states “Michigan’s trails system is as diverse as the state itself. Whether it’s a meandering walk with your dog, a trail ride with friends, or a paddle along one of our scenic rivers that you're seeking, we have a trail waiting for you”.



Michigan’s trails support healthier lifestyles and stronger communities and represent a significant part of the state’s $15.1 (B) billion outdoor recreation economy.



With over 13,700 miles of state-designated trails, Michigan is home to some of the best year-round hiking in the nation.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' trails system is always growing and improving, too; since 2013, the DNR has:



• Created 1,000 miles of state-designated trails.



• Added 220 miles of permanent snowmobile trail easements in the Upper Peninsula.



• Invested $273 million in our state's parks and recreation system through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.





The trails investment isn’t just about adding miles to the map; it’s also about helping communities make those miles useful for generations to come. That work is happening throughout the state with Michigan State University students, local leaders, and the DNR working together to identify opportunities, address challenges, and plan for the future of Michigan’s trail systems.



The DNR noted that work would not be possible without the partnership of local municipalities, conservation districts, regional land conservancies, and nonprofit organizations like the Michigan Trails & Greenways Alliance.



Not only does Michigan’s trails network extend from one end of the state to the other, but it also goes beyond where the pavement ends – meaning water trails.



Michigan is home to nine state-designated inland water trails and has more than 3,000 miles of rivers and lakes to connect visiting paddlers to historical, natural, and cultural destinations that make great places to stop, rest, and explore.



David Merk, the DNR's nonmotorized trails specialist, said "A common reaction for first-time paddlers is how beautiful the river looks even though they may have visited the area many times from shore. Being on the water gives you a whole new perspective on a place."



More than just recreational opportunities, water trails also attract visitors who support local economies throughout the state with stops at nearby restaurants, hotels, outfitters, and other businesses.



Merk added "From paddling over a shipwreck and imagining the history beneath you, to feeling the excitement of a large fish swimming right underneath your kayak or quietly drifting past a deer standing along the riverbank, each moment on the water is amazing".



More on Michigan Trails and opportunities in the provided link.