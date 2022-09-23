Michigan Trails Week Runs Through Sunday

September 23, 2022

Livingston County residents and others across the state are encouraged to get outside and explore as Michigan Trails Week comes to a close.



Michigan Trails Week is an annual effort to shine a light on the state’s vast trails network and elevate the resources and opportunities that continue to build its reputation as "The Trails State".



Whether people are into hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, off-roading or paddling, the DNR says there are 13,400 miles of state-designated trails waiting for them. And, that number doesn't account for the thousands of miles of local, county and federal trails in the state.



Area residents are encouraged to get out this weekend and enjoy the state’s trails system but also get some inspiration for trail treks all year long. Officials say it can be as simple as finding a new trail adventure, revisiting a favorite route, sharing a photo or memory with a friend or making it social.



Michigan Trails Week runs through Sunday.