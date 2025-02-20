Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stepping Down

February 20, 2025

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court announced Wednesday that she is stepping down from the court by the end of April, opening the door for the court to have a 6-1 majority of Democratic-backed justices.



Elizabeth Clement did not give a reason for her upcoming resignation.



"Leading our state’s highest court has been an opportunity to continue a proud record of independence, fairness, and commitment to the rule of law," Clement said in a statement. "I am thankful to my colleagues for their support and friendship, as well as for their willingness to seek common ground in serving the people of Michigan."



Michigan’s justices are technically nonpartisan, but they are nominated by parties or appointed by the governor in the case of a vacancy. The court currently has a 5-2 majority of justices backed by Democrats after picking up a seat in the November election.



Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has the opportunity to appoint a justice to fill Clement’s vacancy and create a 6-1 majority of Democratic-backed justices. Whoever fills the vacancy must run for retention in 2026 for a full eight-year term.



Clement was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2017 by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. She secured a full term in the 2018 general election and her term was set to end in 2026. In November 2022, she was chosen to serve as Chief Justice.



"Going forward, my plan is to continue working to find ways to bring people together, to put data to work, and to make a difference in the lives of people so that interactions with our justice system result in safer communities and stronger families," Clement said in the statement released by the court.