New Economic Development Projects Approved

March 26, 2024

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation today in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund approval of projects that will bring job growth and opportunity across both peninsulas.



The projects, expected to create at least 1,580 jobs and generate a total capital investment of over $650 million in Michigan, are said to underscore the state’s commitment to bringing home the supply chain and improving communities across the state.



In the Western Upper Peninsula, construction of the Copperwood Mine in Wakefield and Ironwood townships in Gogebic County will generate 380 jobs and mark a $425 (m) million in investment. The project comes from Copperwood Resources, a subsidiary of Highland Copper. When completed, the mine would “help supply copper material critical to the mobility and clean tech industries, bringing the supply chain home to Michigan”.



In Ada Township, Amway is increasing manufacturing and capacity through a renovation and expansion of existing facilities to create 260 new jobs and generate $127 (m) million in investment.



Piston Automotive has been awarded a six-year contract with General Motors to assemble and supply component modules for a new electric pickup truck. The company plans to lease a newly constructed building at the former Palace site in Auburn Hills, which will be part of a long-term strategy to secure future business in the electric vehicle segment as the auto industry shifts toward electrification. That venture is expected to create 900 new jobs and mark an $85 (m) million investment.



The MSF board also approved support for the redevelopment of a vacant parcel into a three-story hotel operated by Amway Hotel Corporation, remediating a brownfield site in the traditional downtown area of Rockford. The hotel will feature 54 guest rooms as well as restaurant and retail space, aimed toward improving tourism and hospitality in downtown Rockford. The total capital investment for the project is expected to be around $14 million, with work commencing in the spring of 2024 and completed by the summer of 2025. Upon completion, the project is expected to support approximately 40 new full-time jobs.



