54 Michigan State Police Troopers Graduate

June 10, 2024

Michigan communities will soon benefit from the addition of 54 state troopers who graduated on Friday afternoon from the 145th Trooper Recruit School.



During the ceremony in Lansing, Colonel James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police, administered the Oath of Office to the graduates who begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state this week.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said “Michigan State Troopers work hard to make our state a safer place to call home. As governor, I want you to know that I have your back and will work with anyone to ensure you have the resources and support you need to protect public safety. Since I took office, we’ve invested a record $1.5 billion into public safety and led the way on community engagement. Let’s keep working together to reduce violence, save lives, and build a brighter future for Michigan."



The 145th Trooper Recruit School began on Sunday, January 21st at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing.



Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision-making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, and precision driving.



Tpr. Phillip Craven was elected class orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at their ceremony. Recognized during the ceremony was Tpr. Peyton Workman who received the Outstanding Performance Award, Tpr. Anastasia Mohler who received the Team Building Award, Tpr. Xzavia Price who received the Physical Fitness Award, Tpr. Kyleigh Huttenga who received the Academic Achievement Award and Tpr. Dakotah Spidle who received the Marksmanship Award.



Colonel Grady said “It is an honor to welcome and congratulate our newest troopers. Earning your badge is a direct result of determination, resilience and hard work. This job will not be easy, but it will be rewarding. I’m confident the work our new troopers will do, will help to raise the standards of policing.”



Of the 54 troopers, 10 are former cadets making up the largest group of cadets turned troopers to date. The cadet program was built to serve as a pipeline to recruit school, to get young adults familiar with the MSP and the policing profession and to support them through the process.



Including the 54 graduates of the 145th Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,160 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,875 enlisted members in the MSP.



The MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools, including the 148th Trooper Recruit School, slated to begin January of 2025. Persons interested in learning more should visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs on information on how to apply.



A link to a listing of post assignments is provided.