61 Troopers Graduate, Prepare to Serve Michigan Residents

November 24, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Michigan Communities will soon be seeing additional state police after the graduation Wednesday afternoon of 61 new troopers from the 144th Trooper Recruit School.



The 144th Trooper Recruit School began in July, with 81 prospective troopers at the MSP training academy in Lansing.



According to a press release, recruits received training in patrol techniques, ethics, firearms, precision driving, cultural diversity, first aid, criminal law, and other needed skills.



Including these new troopers, there are approximately 1,170 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,870 enlisted members in the Michigan State Police.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s graduation, and says she is “proud of the 61 Michiganders in this class who represent the rich diversity of our state,” adding they will “help make Michigan a better, safer place.”



The MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools, including the 145th Trooper Recruit School, which is slated to begin on January 21, 2024, and the 146th Lateral Entry Trooper Recruit School for licensed police officers, which is set to begin on May 12th, 2024.



Interested persons should visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs for information on how to apply.