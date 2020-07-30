Brighton State Trooper Hospitalized After Morning Crash

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Michigan State Police trooper from the Brighton Post was hospitalized following an early morning crash on Wednesday.



The single vehicle crash occurred in Superior Township at around 3:30am on Geddes Road near Divison Street. The trooper was said to be responding to assist another police agency on a 911 emergency call when the patrol car left the roadway and crashed. Geddes Road was closed for hours between North Dixboro Road and Gale Road for investigation. No other vehicles or people were involved. Despite the demolished condition of the patrol car, police said the trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital.



The crash remains under investigation. Photo: MSP Twitter.