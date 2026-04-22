Michigan State Police Posts Host Drug Take Back Day

April 22, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police posts are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. All 31 posts will be open on Saturday, April 25 from 10am to 2pm.



Lt. Rene Gonzalez says that inhalers, patches and syringes will not be accepted. Drug Take Back Day encourages spring cleaning while also safely disposing of expired and unused prescription pills.



MSP says that all collected pills will be destroyed. Anyone unable to participate on Saturday can anonymously drop off prescription drugs at any post, Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm, excluding holidays.



“By taking a few minutes to clear out expired or unused pills, you are proactively helping to prevent prescription drug misuse and abuse as well as protect the environment,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “Drug Take Back Day allows for an accessible, anonymous, secure and easy way to partner with police to help keep Michigan communities safe.”



Last October, nearly 650 pounds of pills were collected during Drug Take Back Day. A link to find a collection site is posted below.