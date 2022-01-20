National Missing Children's Day Post Contest Underway

January 20, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan State Police are inviting fifth-grade students across the state to participate in a contest that could help bring missing children back home.



There are currently over 900 missing children in Michigan. The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting fifth-graders across the state to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. Held annually, the contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while tackling the topic of missing and exploited children.



The winner will be entered into the national contest for a shot at winning a free trip to Washington D.C. where their artwork will be featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster. Contestants from Michigan have won the national award before in 2015 and 2018.



Posters must be submitted with a completed application which includes a description of the artwork and brief biography of the artist. It should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.



The deadline to enter is January 28th.



