State Police Launches Free Smart Phone Mobile App

September 23, 2019

Michigan State Police has launched a new free smart phone mobile app, allowing users to receive breaking news and information.



The app, called MSP Mobile, is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for “Michigan State Police”. The new app launched Thursday statewide and lets community members connect directly with local MSP Posts. Users can opt to receive push notifications for instant alerts on different topics such as news events, prevention and education information, and community events. Users can submit crime tips directly to MSP, as it allows for easy upload of photos or video to support the tip. Other features include profiles of Michigan’s most wanted fugitives, the ability to search the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry or provide information and tips on cold cases. Contact information and driving directions for MSP Posts and Districts statewide are in a format that GPS-enabled and can be sorted by city and address.



Assistant Brighton Post Commander/Lieutenant Michael Sura tells WHMI the goal is to make connecting with MSP as easy as possible. He says the app is another way for the public to connect with their local MSP Posts and puts out important public safety information right at someone’s fingertips. He says in today’s society, information comes out quick and fast and the goal is to provide the public with news updates and other information about Post happenings quicker and faster. On the flip side, Lt. Sura says it makes it that much easier if someone needs to contact a specific Post about an issue or something they might need help with.



A video tutorial detailing the different features of the new MSP Mobile app is also available through the provided link. (JM)