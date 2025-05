Water Main Break At MSP Lansing Post

April 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The MSP Lansing Post experienced a water main break on Tuesday.



The Lansing Post as well as the First District headquarters have both been closed since then for repairs.



It’s located at 7119 N. Canal Road in Lansing.



Work was continuing today, and being completed.



State Police said The Lansing Post will be open for regular business on Thursday.