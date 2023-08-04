Michigan State Police Issue Phone Scam Alert

August 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan State Police have issued an alert regarding a recent phone scam that targets the elderly.



The MSP First District issued the alert on Monday, July 31 after reports of someone claiming to be with the Public Defender’s Office and calling from a number with a non-local area code of 820.



The caller has primarily been targeting the elderly, and advises that a grandchild is in need of bond money.



MSP reminds residents that police, prosecutors, and public defenders will never ask for money or payment of bond over the phone.



Anyone who receives this kind of call is advised to call the family member, or grandchild, to see if they are truly in need.



Any reports of potential phone scam can be forwarded to the MSP Fraud Tip Line by calling 1-800-409-7621 or by visiting the provided link.