Michigan State Police and Kroger Delivering Thanksgiving Meals to Families

November 20, 2026

Michigan State Police and Kroger Delivering Thanksgiving Meals to Families



Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police troopers will once again help families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table through a longstanding partnership with Kroger, delivering 200 holiday meal kits across central and southeast Michigan beginning Monday, November 23.



The meals, which include a turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides, are expected to feed between 800 and 1,200 Michigan residents. The effort marks 11 years of collaboration between the Michigan State Police and Kroger to help address food insecurity during the holiday season.



The Brighton State Police Post is among nine participating locations, along with Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer and Tri-City. Families receiving the meals were identified by MSP community service troopers working with local schools and community organizations.



"In our shared commitment to combat food insecurity in the communities where we live and serve, the Kroger Co. of Michigan stands united with the Michigan State Police, extending a helping hand to those facing the challenge of hunger," said Cameron Barrett, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger's Michigan division.



Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II says the program reflects the department's broader commitment to serving communities beyond traditional law enforcement duties.



"Serving communities is at the heart of our mission, and our troopers are honored to help deliver Thanksgiving meals once again," Grady said. "We are grateful for Kroger's continued partnership and commitment to helping ensure families can enjoy a holiday meal together."



The deliveries will take place in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, providing holiday meals to families identified as needing additional support.