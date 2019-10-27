Michigan State Police Advise Residents Of Super Loads Passing Through County

October 27, 2019

The Michigan State Police is letting residents and motorists know that several “super loads” will be moving through Livingston County in the coming weeks.



A super load is an oversized load of heavy machinery, equipment, or special construction. According to the MSP’s mobile app, the super loads are scheduled to pass through Livingston County this Wednesday, October 30th, Friday, November 1st, Tuesday, November 5th, and Thursday, November 7th. The MSP assists in getting super loads to their destination safely.



The Brighton Post is currently assisting the Lansing Bureau of Water and Light with moving combine generators to their location in Lansing. The generators will be installed at the power plant and will provide cleaner energy. The super loads will begin at 9am and roll through the county on the aforementioned dates.