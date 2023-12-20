2023 Michigan "State Of The Great Lakes" Report Released

December 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Big ideas, big actions, and big challenges dominate Michigan’s newly released 2023 Michigan State of the Great Lakes Report.



The 42-page report covers progress cleaning up pollution in the Great Lakes, momentum behind fisheries management in Michigan, strategies to combat invasive aquatic species, investments in clean marine transportation and infrastructure, and more.



The Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) in Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) prepares and submits the annual report to the state Legislature on behalf of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. It explores major accomplishments, issues, and initiatives related to the health and sustainability of the world’s greatest surface freshwater system.



EGLE Director Phil Roos said “Michigan's water resources are unmatched and present all Michiganders a unique responsibility to protect them for current and future generations. The Great Lakes are the heart of Michigan. This report highlights the variety of organizations and individuals who wake up every day to research, restore, manage, and protect our world-class waters. I hope this report inspires action and serves to illustrate the good work by so many to protect Michigan's natural resources.”



The 2023 report, posted online along with recent years’ editions, expands on several important topics from the 2022 report, including land and water conservation to advance climate goals in the MI Healthy Climate Plan, historic reinvestment in Michigan’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and water-based education and workforce programming.



The report covers all of Michigan while highlighting activities related to specific regions. A link is provided.