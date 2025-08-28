Michigan State Fair Underway in Novi

August 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Fair kicked off Thursday at Novi's Suburban Collection Showcase, featuring livestock, agriculture demonstrations, carnival rides, live music and food.



It runs each day through Labor Day.



Admission is $10 per person, or $42 for access to Unlimited Carnival Rides and Dialed Action Stunt Shows.



Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.



According to its website, enhanced parking options available on first come first serve basis at no charge.



Hours are from 11 am to 8 pm Thursday and Friday, 10 am to 8 pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday.



No re-entry will be allowed once the Box Office closes at 7 pm.



Click the link below for more details.



Photos courtesy of the Michigan State Fair.