Michigan State Fair Opens in Novi

September 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Fair opened Thursday in Novi, running until 8 pm each day through Labor Day Monday.



The fair, at Vibe Credit Union Showplace, offers animal exhibits, vendors, shows, rides and food.



New this year is the Full Throttle Monster Trucks with showtimes at 1 pm, 4:30 pm, 6:30 pm. Saturday only: 11:30 am and 2:30 pm.



Friday Night Flights showcases some of the best beers Michigan has to offer. Early bird discounted tickets are available for Saturday night's Full Throttle Demolition Derby.



General admission tickets start at $10 bucks. Children 2 and under are free all weekend.



More information is linked below.