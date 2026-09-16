Michigan Stadium First in State to Introduce Reusable Cups

September 16, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



Fans in Michigan Stadium’s suites and clubs have a new way to reduce waste on gameday this season. Michigan Athletics and Learfield Sports and Entertainment introduced reusable cups in suite and club areas at the Big House beginning Sept. 5, when the Wolverines opened the season against Western Michigan. The program replaces single-use cups with reusable cups that are collected after use, washed, and returned for future games.



The initiative will continue throughout the 2026 football season and supports the University of Michigan’s broader efforts to reduce waste and expand reuse across campus. The program is a partnership among Michigan Athletics and Learfield Sports and Entertainment, sponsor SOLO®, stadium food and beverage provider Levy Restaurants, and reuse infrastructure and operations provider Bold Reuse.



The program is more than a Michigan first. By bringing reuse to the largest stadium in the country, the partnership sets a new operational benchmark for collegiate athletics nationwide. The program brings reusable cups to one of the university’s most visible settings and offers an opportunity to learn how to incorporate reuse into gameday operations.



The Michigan Stadium program builds on the reusable cup partnership SOLO and Bold Reuse first launched in Michigan in May 2026.



“Michigan Stadium is the perfect setting to showcase what’s possible when innovation and sustainability come together,” said Libby Rice, Sustainability Program Manager for SOLO® Reusables. “With more than 100,000 fans gathering on game day, this program demonstrates how reusable packaging can work at scale while helping build the infrastructure needed to create a more circular system across Michigan.”



Bold Reuse is the reuse infrastructure and operations provider making the program logistically possible, designing and running the collection, industrial washing, and redistribution system that keeps cups circulating throughout the season instead of going to landfill after a single use. The company has built a national track record across college sports, professional sports venues, and large-scale events. Michigan Stadium marks Bold Reuse’s first large-scale venue partnership in the Detroit market and an opportunity to apply its reuse model within Michigan Stadium’s suite and club operations.



Bold Reuse said the partnership shows reuse programs can scale to the largest venues in college sports without added complexity for staff or guests and that Michigan Stadium should serve as a reference point for athletic departments and conferences nationwide considering reuse. Supporting venues like Michigan Stadium on their waste-reduction goals, the company said, is how the model expands beyond a single Big Ten campus to the sport at large, cutting single-use waste and creating jobs along the way.



“Michigan Athletics is leading the next chapter of reuse in collegiate athletics and throughout its home state,” said Heather Watkins, co-founder of Bold Reuse. “Bringing a reusable cup program to the largest stadium in the country is a significant step forward. We’re proud to bring the infrastructure and expertise to make reuse part of the way things operate at the Big House, and we hope this partnership encourages more venues to see reuse as a practical, scalable part of their operations.”