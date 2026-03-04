Michigan’s "I Voted" Sticker Contest Returns For November Election

March 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s “I Voted” sticker contest is returning for the November 2026 election.



Entries are now being accepted from students enrolled in Michigan schools, as well as state residents.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said “Our first-ever ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest in 2024 was a massive success. This year we look forward to seeing the creative ways Michiganders of all ages celebrate democracy. Submit your entry to help us continue the tradition and get voters excited to cast their ballot this fall.”



Michiganders who wish to enter the contest must select one category and can submit one design. The categories are elementary/middle school (grades K-8), high school (grades 9-12), and general entry (open to Michigan residents of all ages).



Entries are due by 5pm on Friday, May 1st.



Designs must be non-partisan, completed on an official entry form available at Michigan.gov/IVotedSticker, and must include the phrase “I Voted.” That link is provided.



Artwork must be original, not AI-generated, and must not contain copyrighted or trademarked designs.



The public will have the opportunity to vote for finalists online throughout the month of June. Winners will be announced later in the summer and will receive special recognition from MDOS.



The winning sticker designs will be provided to local election clerks for the November Election to give out to voters in their jurisdictions.