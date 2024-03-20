Michigan Shortens Coyote Hunting Season

March 20, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Wildlife officials have voted to shorten Michigan's coyote hunting season. Coyotes may now only be hunted in Michigan nine months out of the year, instead of year-round.



On Thursday, March 14, officials with the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) voted 4-2 to change the dates of coyote season to July 16 - April 15. The change comes with an amendment to Wildlife Conservation Order #1 of 2024, which prohibits coyote hunting in the early spring/summer months.



In 2016, the NRC requested the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) develop a recommendation to expand the coyote hunting season, and the coyote hunting season was opened to year-round capacity.



At the time, a year-round season was not anticipated to have a significant biological impact at the statewide level. DNR officials felt that in localized areas, some temporary reductions in coyote densities may occur, but would be short-lived.



In response to the implementation of a year-round season, the DNR reported the statewide coyote harvest between 2016-2020 did not increase. Similarly, the estimated average number of coyotes harvested per hunter did not increase either.



Wildlife officials in support of the new season say it prevents hunting during the months when females are most likely to be pregnant or have dependent young.



The change also poses ethical benefits, such as preventing the abandonment of young pups, and is connected to recent discussions regarding predator management of Michigan’s exceptionally high deer population.



Coyote hunting is still one of the most liberal seasons in the state, being open for nine months out of the year.



Additionally, coyotes are able to be taken year-round on private land if the animal is doing damage or physically present where it could imminently cause concern.



Currently, an individual may not hunt or train dogs on game, including coyote, from April 16 - July 7, also due to the presence of mothers with their pups.



