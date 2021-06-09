Michigan Sheriffs' Association Membership Open For Residents

June 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A program is now open for residents seeking to support the Sheriffs’ Office in the fight against crime.



Since 1877 the Michigan Sheriff’s Association has been serving citizens and sheriffs in Michigan. The non-profit is the oldest law enforcement organization in Michigan and is dedicated to improving the criminal justice system through education, training, service and the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens of the state.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy is President of the organization and announced this week that local residents wishing to join their efforts are invited to become members of the MSA, like many citizens and local businesses already have.



The membership program is an opportunity for people to lend their support of crime prevention and awareness programs, promote public safety, and provide more and improved training for sheriffs and personnel. It also supports the MSAs College Scholarship Program for students seeking a career in law enforcement.



Applications for the membership can be found at www.misheriff.org. All members will receive a membership card, member decals, an e-newsletter, and opportunities for discounts on automobile, home, and recreational insurance.









Logo: www.misheriff.org