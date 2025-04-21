Michigan Sets New Record for Tree City USA Certified Communities

April 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Three more Michigan communities were certified as a “Tree City USA.”



Iron Mountain, Flushing and Grand Beach are among 131 Michigan communities, seven healthcare campuses and 10 college campuses “recognized through their respective programs for the work accomplished during 2024,” a press release from the DNR said.



16 communities received Growth Award recognition. All recipients will receive their award materials over the next several weeks.



Tree City USA is a flagship program from Arbor Day Foundation that celebrates communities that meet the organization’s standards for caring for and celebrating trees. To earn the title, a community must maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and hold an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation.



“Our Arbor Day Foundation Program participants have done an amazing job with their tree work this past year,” Lawrence Law, MDNR urban forester and partnership coordinator, said. “This is my third year managing this program for Michigan, and it’s great to talk to these communities and groups that want to do more and participate in these programs.”



The 131 communities set a new record for the state.



“The Arbor Day Foundation’s and Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ support for our communities is unwavering as we continue to empower our tree programs throughout the state,” Law said. “This year was so successful, from continued interest of communities to recertification by communities formerly within the program and the addition of new communities. We thank and congratulate all awardees as we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Tree City USA.”



More information about Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree USA programs can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: MDNR)