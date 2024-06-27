Michigan Senate Passes $82.5B Spending Plan

June 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Senate Democrats work through the night to pass an $82.5 billion spending plan.



It includes at-risk and bilingual education programs, and free school meals for all kids, as well as free community college state-wide.



State Rep. Ann Bollin voted agains the 2025 budget, which she says prioritizes pet projects over the critical needs of Michigan residents.



The Brighton Township Republican said the plan relies on a tax increase that has families, seniors and small businesses handing over more of their hard-earned money to the state. It also raids teachers’ retirement accounts to the tune of $670 million.



Meanwhile, Bollin argues the budget drastically reduces school safety funding and ignores local roads that are badly in need of repair.



“This budget funnels funds into projects that don’t address the real issues at hand,” Bollin said. “It funds political projects and social programs while neglecting crucial areas like infrastructure, public safety, and other essential government services.”



The student loan stipend program is getting a boost to help attract and retain teachers. And that's on top of funding for maternal and infant health, doula training, and improved Medicaid rates.



More funds will be allocated for creating and refurbishing homes, as well as repairs on roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes, among other projects.



The budget also includes increased access to police and fire services, recreation, quality water, and sewer and trash services.



"Today marks a significant milestone as we pass the FY 2025 State Budget, reaffirming our commitment to building up Michigan," said Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) in a statement on the passage.



The measure now moves to the Michigan House.



“This bad budget is loaded with big numbers but short on results for Michigan communities,” said State Rep. Mike Harris of Waterford.



“Tax dollars should go toward what truly matters for people. The state should fix the roads, invest in quality education, and keep our schools and neighborhoods safe. This budget focuses instead on special projects like electric vehicle chargers, baseball stadiums, and zoos. The pork-filled budget leaves our schools and communities behind.”