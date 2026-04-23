Michigan Senate Approves Legislation Promoting Organ Donation

April 23, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Senate recently approved Sen. Kevin Daley’s legislation promoting organ donation.



The bill allows doctors to provide patients with information about organ donor registration. Senate Bill 205 would allow physicians to inquire about a patient's interest in becoming a bone marrow donor or organ and tissue donor, then provide information about how to register.



The goal is to increase the number of organ donors in Michigan. Meanwhile, more than 9,000 patients in Michigan alone have received a life-saving organ transplant in the past 10 years.



Gift of Life Michigan reports that 131 lives are saved each day by organ transplants throughout the United States. A link to register as an organ donor is posted below.