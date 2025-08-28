Michigan Sees Rise in Traffic Crashes and Fatalities in 2024

August 28, 2025

Traffic crashes and fatalities on roadways across Michigan had a slight rise over 2023.



The Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center released the statistics for traffic crashes and fatalities Tuesday, and authorities said there is work to be done to get numbers down.



There was a total of 288,880 crashes in 2024, 927 more than 2023’s 287,953. Fatalities on Michigan roads increased by 4, with 1,099 reported in 2024 compared to the 1,095 in 2023.



“CJIC’s crash team conducts comprehensive analyses of statewide traffic crash data and compiles the year-end report,” Michelle Kleckler, Director of CJIC, said. “We are committed to supporting our law enforcement and traffic safety partners in making data-driven decisions to save lives, prevent traffic injuries and reduce the economic costs of traffic crashes.”



Vulnerable roadway users had “profound increases” in crashes and fatalities between 2023 and 2024:



- Bicyclist-involved crashes (1,773) rose 20%, with bicyclist fatalities (29) rising 21%.



- Motorcycle-involved crashes (3,187) increased 4% and motorcyclist fatalities (168) rose 2%.



- School bus-involved crashes (1,044) rose 6%.



- Pedestrian-involved crashes (2,131) rose 1%.



- Work-zone-involved fatalities (28) increased 17%.



“While all crashes are alarming, the sharp rise in bicycle-related incidents and work-zone fatalities highlight the ongoing vulnerability of certain roadway users,” Col. James F. Grady II, Director of the MSP, said. “We must work with the public to raise awareness, promote safe driving and focus on these ongoing issues to ensure everyone’s safety in addition to enforcing traffic violations.”



Other key findings from the comparison between 2024 and 2023 include:



- Drug-involved crashes (2,315) rose 3% and drug-involved fatalities (272) increased 6%.



- Fatalities involving teens, ages 13 to 19-years-old, (77) rose 17%.



- Senior-driving-involved crashes, those 60-years and older, (79,513) increased 3%.



- Alcohol-involved fatalities (307) rose 3%, but alcohol-involved crashes (8,542) fell 3%.



- Distracted-driving-involved fatalities (65) rose 10%, while distracted-driving-involved crashes (14,439) decreased 5%.



Director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, Alicia Sledge, said the country’s growing senior population and changes to drug laws are creating new challenges for law enforcement and safety professionals.



“The rise in crashes involving older drivers and drug impairment reflects shifting dynamics on our roads and streets,” Sledge said. “These emerging risks are the latest barriers we must overcome as traffic safety professionals and law enforcement in confronting evolving issues in roadway safety.”



2024’s Traffic Crash Data can be viewed in full through the link below.