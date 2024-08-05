Michigan SOS Now Offers Online Title Transfers & Vehicle Registration

August 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Area residents and others across the state can now transfer a vehicle title online through the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.



To use the service, both the buyer and seller must have a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID and meet the following requirements to transfer a vehicle title online:



-Have a current Michigan paper title (cannot be an electronic title)

-Vehicle must be a car, minivan, SUV, motorcycle, pickup, or van

-Must have one individual seller to one individual buyer

-The vehicle cannot be financed by the buyer



Additional eligibility checks will be performed during the transaction to determine if the vehicle is eligible for an online title transfer.



Michigan residents are still required to provide important documentation to complete the transfer, including the title with the buyer’s signature, the seller’s signature, an odometer disclosure statement, and a statement from the loan provider (if applicable). Relevant documents and further information can be found online. Proof of a valid Michigan No-Fault insurance policy is also required to register a vehicle in Michigan.



Title and transfer fees apply. Michigan residents can visit the provided link to calculate an estimate of their individual registration fee totals.



Online title transfers could take up to three business days to approve the transfer.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said “Since taking office, one of my highest priorities has been to provide convenient options for Michigan residents to complete their transactions without needing to come into a branch office. I’m proud that we’ve reached another milestone toward that goal with a new, faster online option to transfer vehicle titles. We will never stop working to provide excellent customer service to every Michigan resident.”