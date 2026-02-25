Michigan’s Seat Belt Use Rate Rose In 2025

February 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s seat belt use improved last year.



In 2025, Michigan recorded its highest seat belt use rate since 2019. That’s according to a study conducted by Michigan State University last May and June across 200 locations.



The study found that the state’s seat belt use rate was 93.2%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points over the previous year. By contrast, the 2024 rate of 92% marked a 20-year low.



The previous three years showed rates of 92.4% in 2023; 92.9% in 2022; and 92.6% in 2021.



Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning or OHSP Director Alicia Sledge commented “Every time we buckle up, we protect not just ourselves but everyone on the road. We’re encouraged by the progress in seat belt use in Michigan, but continued education and enforcement are essential to keeping every driver and passenger safe.”



According to the 2025 study:



-Occupants of SUVs exhibited the highest seat belt use rate among vehicle types at 95.5 percent, followed by occupants of vans and minivans at 93.4 percent and passenger cars at 91.9 percent.



-Occupants of pickup trucks exhibited the lowest seat belt use rate among all vehicle types at 89.3 percent, which is consistent with historical trends.



-Female occupants had higher use rates than male occupants by 3.6 percentage points—95.3 percent vs. 91.7 percent.



According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, 4,614 lives have been saved in the 25 years since Michigan’s primary seat belt law went into effect in 2000.



Seat belt use observation studies in the prior 10 years (2015–2024) indicate the overall annual use rate among front-seat occupants ranged from 92% to 94.5%. The state’s highest seat belt use rate was 97.9% in 2009.



Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows the nationwide seat belt use rate was 91.2% in 2024, down from 91.9% in 2023. The NHTSA requires states to conduct annual seat belt observation surveys to determine seat belt usage.



The OHSP has produced three videos titled “A Ticket From Us,” “Perfect World” and “Something Stops You” to help raise awareness and educate drivers about the importance of using their seat belts every trip, every time.



You can review the report and learn more about seat belt safety in the provided links.