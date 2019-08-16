Michigan Seamless Tube Fined After Employee Death

A South Lyon-based steel manufacturing facility has been fined following the death of a worker who died after being submerged in a vat of sulfuric acid.



The $32,500 fine was issued by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which completed an investigation of Michigan Seamless Tube LLC. 54-year-old Daniel Hill died hours after the February 9th accident where he had been taken after co-workers pulled him out of the vat of sulfuric acid solution into which he’d fallen earlier that day. South Lyon Police said foul play was not involved. Michigan Seamless Tube previously said it was fully cooperating with the state and conducting its own probe. State inspections resulted in five serious citations and authorities have opened two other investigations into the company. The Detroit News earlier reported that the company has had seven workplace safety violations since 2012, with fines totaling $93,000. Among those violations was not providing employees training on hazardous energy sources.



Michigan Seamless Tube had until Thursday to file an appeal.

WHMI sent emails seeking comment from company officials. (JM)