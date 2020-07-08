Michigan Schools Left With Uncertainty On Reopening Plans

July 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Michigan schools are facing uncertainty following comments from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that the Trump administration is looking at withholding federal funds from districts that refuse to reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking on Fox News Tuesday night, DeVos said withholding funding from closed schools was "definitely" something being considered and that decisions to hold classes online in the fall amid the continued spread of COVID-19 was "more an issue of adults who are more interested in their own issues" than those of students. But in a joint statement, teachers unions pushed back against the proposal, saying that without a “comprehensive plan” for a safe return to schools, educators and students could be put in danger.



But even with a plan, technology and connectivity still will present a challenge, according to Michigan State Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Michael Rice. He said one student out of every three doesn't have broadband at home. "You can imagine what to close that connectivity divide between those who have and those who don't is going to cost," Rice warned. "We badly need more funding from the feds."



Teachers say they and other school staff, including para-pros, food-service workers, secretaries, bus drivers and maintenance people, have been working during these early summer months to ensure that families have the support they need during the crisis. Rice commends Michigan students, whom he said have risen to the challenge of distance learning. "Sitting six, seven, eight hours in front of a computer is brutally difficult," he added. "I'm so hopeful that we'll be able to stay 'in person' through a good portion of the year. Our young people really need our educators, and our educators love our kids."



The federal Heroes Act would provide up to $100 billion in aid to local school districts. The bill was passed by the U.S. House but has not yet been considered by the U.S. Senate, which is on break for summer recess. As to whether schools should reopen this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sent mixed signals on the issue, saying students should return to the classroom but also noting that virtual classes present the lowest risk of COVID-19 spread. Speaking at Trump’s event Tuesday, however, the agency’s director said unequivocally that it’s better for students to be in school than at home. Dr. Robert Redfield noted that COVID-19 cases tend to be mild in young people, adding that the greatest risk is transmission from children to more vulnerable populations. He said the CDC encourages all schools to reopen with customized plans to minimize the spread of the coronavirus while giving students access to school services.



Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out her MI Safe Schools Roadmap which provided recommendations on mental and social-emotional health, instruction, and operations within each phase of the six-phase plan. While the plan currently allows for in-person instruction with required safety protocols, school districts would retain the authority to close school buildings even if they have not been mandated to do so.